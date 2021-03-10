Oprah-Meghan-Harry Interview Boosts ‘CBS This Morning’ To First-Time Ratings Win Over ‘GMA,’ ‘Today’

CBS This Morning topped both of its rivals Today and Good Morning America in ratings for the first time on a single day on Monday, as the network’s morning show featured an interview with Oprah Winfrey and additional clips of her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The show garnered 4.79 million viewers, including 1.03 million in the 25-54 demographic. That was a boost of 74% and 54%, respectively, from the same day a week earlier.

The viewership also far surpassed the competition. On Monday, Good Morning America drew 3.35 million viewers and Today had 3.18 million. In the 25-54 demo, Today drew 1 million and GMA garnered 872,000.

The figures come from Nielsen, based on electronic records dating back to 1991.

A large share of the broadcast was devoted to showing clips from Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry that did not make Sunday’s special, itself a ratings bonanza for CBS. The Sunday special promoted the fact that additional portions of the interview would air on CBS This Morning.

Winfrey also appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about the interview and her impressions of its impact. Other segments featured Malala Yousafzai and Apple CEO Tim Cook, as well as a segment with Stacey Abrams and Janelle Monae.

In her interview with Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, Winfrey also broke some more news from the Meghan-Harry interview. She said that Harry made it clear that the the family members who asked about their child’s skin color was not Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip, his grandparents. He refused to disclose who it was.