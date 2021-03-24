CBS Renews ‘FBI’ & ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, Orders Spinoff Series ‘FBI: International’

Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise is growing. CBS has renewed the hit mothership series FBI for a fourth season, FBI: Most Wanted for a third season, and has given a series order to FBI: International, the third iteration of the successful FBI brand, for the 2021-22 broadcast season.

FBI: International, which we previously reported had been in the works, is scheduled to debut in a crossover episode of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted next season.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf commented. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney will executive produce the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Haas will serve as showrunner.

Now in its third season, FBI draws over 11 million viewers every week and is television’s No. 3 drama. In addition, FBI currently ranks as Wolf’s most-watched series on any network.

FBI follows a New York-based unit of special agents who bring to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. The fast-paced drama stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner. Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Chapple, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers.

Sophomore hit FBI: Most Wanted is delivering over 8.8 million viewers. Last season, it was the No. 1 new drama on television.

FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, a unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. The series stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Nathaniel Arcand and Miguel Gomez. Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers.

FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. They are licensed in over 200 markets.

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted join previously announced renewals for The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola and The Equalizer.