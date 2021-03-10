CBS Media Ventures, NuTime Media Partner On Effort To Connect Advertisers With African American Customers

CBS Media Ventures, as the TV syndication unit was rebranded in January, has teamed with NuTime Media in a new effort to connect advertisers with African American consumers.

The exclusive partnership will center on a range of CBS shows. The roster includes first-run series like Judge Judy, magazines Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition, talk shows Dr. Phil and Wendy Williams and game shows Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Family Feud.

The plan will involve soliciting third parties to represent their African American-focused programming and working with content creators to develop advertiser-friendly syndicated fare. Under the agreement, NuTime Media president and CEO Morris McWilliams will work closely with Scott Trupchak, EVP of media sales and partnerships at CMV, and his team.

NuTime is a Black-owned media advertising sales representation company with offices in New York and Chicago. A specialist in the African American entertainment segment and media landscape, it has repped The Wendy Williams Show, Steve Harvey, Arsenio Hall, House of Payne, Family Feud and Everybody Hates Chris. Formerly known as Related Media, it has worked with Disney ABC Domestic Television, NBC Universal Television, 20th Television and Sony Pictures Television, among others.

“We have had a great working relationship with Morris over the last 15 years on various projects, so we are thrilled to establish a formal partnership with him and his team as our roster of programming targeting Black consumers has grown,” CMV President Steve LoCascio said in a press release. “It is exciting for us to be able to provide advertisers a robust vehicle to reach this important audience through our portfolio.”

McWilliams said the partnership “gives us the ability to engage content creators focused on producing high quality programming for the Black consumer. We can now offer our advertising partners more opportunities to reach this valuable consumer group in a significant way in syndication and other platforms.”

The CBS unit handles ad sales for a large portfolio of programming popular with Black audiences. These include series CMV produces and distributes, like Judge Judy and Hot Bench, as well as third-party programming, including The Wendy Williams Show, Family Feud and Divorce Court. CMV will also represent Nick Cannon, the new daytime talk show, distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, debuting in Fall 2021.