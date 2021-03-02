Fox’s ‘Prodigal Son’ Drops Season 2 Trailer Featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones & Alan Cumming As Season 1 Debuts On HBO Max

Fox released an all-new trailer for the second season of Prodigal Son during the show’s virtual TCA presentation today. The new season, which premieres April 13, features two prominent new recurring guest stars, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Alan Cumming. The duo are front and center in the trailer, which introduces their characters. (You can watch it above)

In other Prodigal Son news, HBO Max today announced that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. SVOD streaming rights to the popular drama from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, with Season 1 available to stream on the platform today, March 2.

Prodigal Son, produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), son of Dr. Martin Whitley aka “The Surgeon” (Michael Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Bright has not seen his father in 10 years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI until he was fired, Bright finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly’s insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

Zeta-Jones, who took part in the Prodigal Son virtual panel, will appear in the latter half of the second season as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD, while Cumming will appear in two episodes as Simon Hoxley, a supremely confident and cocky Europol agent known as “The MindSleuth.”

During the Q&A, the Academy Award-winning actress recounted the mystical nature of the day that reaffirmed her decision to join the Prodigal Son team.

“The day I told my agent that I wanted to join the cast of Prodigal Son, I was watching The View and then Whoopi Goldberg just randomly [gave it] a thumbs up. The proof came from nowhere,” said Zeta-Jones.

Though the Chicago and Ocean’s Twelve star was attracted by the show’s dark material and the intriguing history of her character, she added that the prospect of working with fellow countryman Michael Sheen was a major draw too.

“Sheen is literally from my hometown, who I’ve never met before and admired from a distance. Even though we’re the same age and have all these mutual friends, we’ve never crossed. It’s so bizarre. So obviously [that] was a huge pull for me,” said Zeta-Jones.