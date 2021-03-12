‘Russian Doll’: ‘House Of Cards’ Actress Carolyn Michelle Smith To Recur In Season 2 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Colony and House of Cards actress Carolyn Michelle Smith has joined the Russian Doll cast for a recurring role in the Netflix series’ sophomore season.

Smith most recently appeared in Reboot Camp and Ava DuVernay’s Cherish The Day. Her credits also include Five Times A Day, Dunny Daze, Luke Cage and How to Get Away with Murder. Beyond the screen, Smith acted alongside Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad in David Leveaux’s Broadway revival of Romeo and Juliet.

Russian Doll, created and executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, first debuted on Netflix in February 2019 and was renewed for a second season in June 2019. The followed a young woman named Nadia (Lyonne), who repeatedly dies during a New York party that seems never to end thanks to an edgy, mordant update of Groundhog Day‘s premise. Greta Lee, Yul Vasquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett.

Also joining for the second season is Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy.

Russian Doll is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Smith is repped by Buchwald and Zero Gravity.