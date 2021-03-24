Carmen Carrera, Stephanie Beatriz & YaYa Gosselin Board Kase Peña’s Debut Feature, ‘Trans Los Angeles’

EXCLUSIVE: Carmen Carrera, Stephanie Beatriz and YaYa Gosselin have joined the cast of transgender writer/director Kase Peña’s debut feature, Trans Los Angeles.

The anthology film is comprised of four stand-alone shorts. Each will take place in a different part of L.A., offering a glimpse into the daily life of a different Trans character.

Carrera, Beatriz and Gosselin will star in a segment called Period, which centers on Vergara (Carrera), a Trans Latinx woman recently released from the LA County Jail who gets a part-time job taking care of a shy 12-year-old girl (Gosselin), while doing sex work on the side, to make ends meet. For Vergara, the latter decision comes as a major risk, considering that sex work is what got her locked up in the first place.

Manifesting Peña’s passion for telling raw and honest stories, which spotlight transgender characters, Trans Los Angeles has thus far received grants from Panavision, Light Iron Post, WarnerMedia, and Latino Lens, along with The WeHo Transgender Arts Initiative grant. Peña, the recipient of the inaugural LALIFF Inclusion Fellowship, will use this Directors Program to complete production on the Period Segment.

The slice-of-life feature is produced by Peña through her production company Trans Los Angeles LLC. Additional producers include Evelyn Martinez and Kristi Lugo. Trans Los Angeles comes on the heels of Peña’s short film, Full Beat, which was acquired by HBO. This short was the second written and directed by Peña to be distributed by the pay television network.

A transgender icon and activist, Carerra is perhaps best known for her appearances on RuPaul‘s Drag Race and its spin-off, RuPaul’s Drag U. Portraying Rosa Diaz on acclaimed comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Beatriz will also appear this year in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Broadway musical, In the Heights. Gosselin’s additional credits include Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes and FBI: Most Wanted.

Carrera is represented by Clear Talent Group; Beatriz is repped by ICM, Authentic, Goodman/Genow/Schenkman/Smelkinson & Christopher and ID. Gosselin is repped by Coast to Coast and Millennium Artists, while Peña is repped by Epicenter and Gersh.