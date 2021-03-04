House Cancels Thursday Votes After Police Warn Of New Attack Threat On Capitol

The House of Representatives canceled a session on Thursday after intelligence officials warned of a possible threat to the Capitol on Thursday, the date identified by conspiracy theorists that Donald Trump will return to office.

As of now, the Senate is still scheduled to return to session at noon on Thursday, with the possibility that there will be a vote on whether to move forward with a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package.

Reporters have been advised that there will be heightened security at the Capitol starting on Thursday.

Capitol police warned that “we have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group” on Thursday.

“We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers,” the department said in a statement. Axios obtained a report from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that an unidentified group discussed plans “to take control of the Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4.”

The domestic violent extremists are “motivated” by a QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump will be inaugurated on Thursday or will “return to power” on May 20 with the help of the military, according to the report. It also says that extremist groups “have allegedly threatened” an attack on the Capitol “using explosives to kill as many members of Congress as possible” during the upcoming State of the Union address.

The reports of the latest threat come as law enforcement officials have been testifying before a Senate committee on the siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6.