Showtime Series On January 6 U.S. Capitol Assault Set With ‘The Comey Rule’ Duo Billy Ray & Shane Salerno

Showtime is set to develop an untitled limited series from The Comey Rule cohorts Billy Ray and Shane Salerno that will trace the events that led to the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Whipped into a frenzy by a speech by outgoing President Donald Trump pressing unfounded claims of a stolen election, the Trump supporters forced their way into the building and wandered through its corridors, in search of legislators who were at that moment certifying the election results that made Joe Biden Trump’s successor. Some armed, others carrying zip-tie handcuffs and others calling for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence for not bowing to Trump’s wishes to overturn the election, the protesters were finally beaten back by police as Senators and Congressmen evacuated and were forced to hide from perpetrators that got frighteningly close. Five died and more than 140 were injured in what incoming President Biden called an insurrection.

Showtime has ordered three scripts for the untitled limited series about the events leading up to the January 6 attack. Ray will write and direct the series, and Salerno will be executive producer. They served those roles in the Comey mini, which became Showtime’s highest rated limited series ever when it aired last September. It got nominated for two Golden Globes and starred Jeff Daniels as former FBI head James Comey, and Brendan Gleeson as Trump.

The limited series will examine and explore multiple points of view of the events leading up to the January 6 attack, including the final days of the Trump administration, and culminate with the attack itself, the aftermath, and the FBI and Congressional investigations. The narrative is still unfolding and arrests of those who breached the Capitol and assaulted police are still being made.

The series will be a Story Factory/Wink Pictures Production, and Salerno, Josh McLaughlin and Ray will be its Executive Producers.

Ray’s recent credits include Richard Jewell, Captain Phillips, Shattered Glass and Breach.