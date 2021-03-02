Cannes Exploring “Pre-Screenings” Event In May/June After Industry Pressure

EXCLUSIVE: In what is an ever-evolving picture, the Cannes Film Festival Marche is looking to set up a three-to-four day “pre-screenings” event in May or June in response to industry demand.

Deadline hears the event will be virtual and will be purely based around industry screenings, without a traditional physical market, and will feature market titles potentially alongside films from the festival selection.

The physical event, dated for July 6-17, is still being planned as a festival and market.

Sources said the reasons for Cannes’ move are twofold. Firstly, I understand that discussions had taken place for the staging of another film sales event in May, potentially run by IFTA (which runs the American Film Market).

Secondly, there has been intense pressure from both sales agents and French distributors for an event to take place early enough for the former to set up summer shoots, and the latter to launch films theatrically in the key summer months, with renewed optimism now for a brighter pandemic picture by then.

If the event does feature titles from the festival it will mean Cannes has to announce its program well in advance of the planned July 6-17 dates for the primary event. That’s a similar situation to Berlin, which had to unveil its program ahead of the European Film Market and long before its planned physical event in June.

How this affects Cannes’ plans for July is yet to be seen, this remains a constantly shifting picture. There were rumours that Cannes is exploring backup dates for the autumn if July is cancelled but that idea is complicated by the Palais being booked out in October by other events.

Deadline has contacted Cannes and IFTA for comment.