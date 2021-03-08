Canadian Comedy ‘Kim’s Convenience’ To End With Fifth Season

Kim’s Convenience, the Canadian sitcom that airs on Netflix in the U.S. and in many countries around the world, is ending with its upcoming fifth season.

The show, which has been praised for its depiction of a Korean Canadian family, had been renewed through season six but co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to move on and it will now end with season five.

The season will end on CBC in Canada on April 13.

The show follows the Kim family, who run a convenience store in the Moss Park neighborhood of Toronto. It stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon as the parents and kids played by Andrea Bang and Simu Liu, who is set to lead the cast of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings movie.

Kim’s Convenience, which is based on Choi’s 2011 play, premiered in 2016 and is produced by Ivan Fecan, created by Choi and White on behalf of Thunderbird Entertainment in association with the Soulpepper Theatre Company. Executive producers are Fecan, Alexandra Raffé, Choi, White, and Sandra Cunningham.

“Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kim’s Convenience. At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects,” the producers said in a statement. “Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special. Kim’s Convenience has meant so much to our cast, writers, crew, and audiences around the world. Despite the restrictions and complications of shooting during the pandemic, Season five is our finest season to date. It’s been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the Kim’s family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years. Thank you to our fans for the love and support you’ve given this show.”

“Kim’s Convenience has built a powerful and inspiring connection with audiences in Canada and around the world,” added Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC. “While we are sad to say goodbye to this beloved and groundbreaking show, we are incredibly proud to have been part of its journey and understand the producers’ creative decision to wrap up the show at this time.”