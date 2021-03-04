Oscar Winning Filmmaker Cameron Crowe Signs With UTA

Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer Cameron Crowe has inked with United Talent Agency.

The firm will work alongside Crowe’s longtime manager, Irving Azoff, to rep the filmmaker in all areas, including film, television and other mediums.

As a documentary filmmaker, Crowe recently produced David Crosby: Remember My Name and other projects, including Pearl Jam Twenty, Elton John and Leon Russell: The Union. He also crafted Almost Famous: The Musical, which premiered at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre to critical acclaim and packed houses. The production is expected to transfer to Broadway.

Crowe created the Showtime series Roadies about a road crew who helps with a rock band’s major multi-city tour. Crowe won an Original Screenplay Oscar in 2001 for his movie Almost Famous, which he directed and produced. That film was loosely based on his own life as the young correspondent for Rolling Stone magazine, where he was hired at age 15 and interviewed the likes of Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Led Zeppelin.

Crowe authored the book and screenplay for Fast Times at Ridgemont High. He also wrote, produced and directed Jerry Maguire, which was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Tom Cruise, and won Best Supporting Actor for Cuba Gooding, Jr. The pic also propelled the career of Renee Zellweger and Regina King. Jerry Maguire grossed over $273.6M. Crowe would reteam with Cruise again on Vanilla Sky which made over $203M WW. Crowe’s feature credits also include Singles, Elizabethtown, and We Bought A Zoo. In total his cinema canon has racked up ten Academy Award nominations and two Oscars.

Crowe is also represented by attorneys Bruce Ramer and Kevin Marks of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.