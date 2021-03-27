California Theme Parks Set Guidelines For Reopening: Indoor Rides OK, But Masks Must Be Worn

At least a few of California’s numerous amusement and theme parks are set to open next week, and the state Dept. of Public Health has finally set guidelines for those wishing to indulge.

The theme parks have been asking the state government for the guidelines over many months. Finally, the state issued them on Friday, a mere week before limited reopenings can occur.

Parks that reopen can operate some indoor rides, but visitors must line up outdoors. All parkgoers and workers must wear face coverings except when eating and drinking, and the parks opening on April 1 are limited to 15% capacity for now.

So far, Southern California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Legoland in Carlsbad are the only area parks that will open on April 1.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park have slated an April 30 opening. Universal Studios Hollywood plans to open in late April, while Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park plans to open some time in May.

Among the guidelines the state released Friday are requirements for worker Covid-19 testing, social distancing by performers who must be unmasked, and a mandate that only in-state visitors are allowed.

Indoor rides will be limited to no more than 15 minutes in duration, and those from different households must line up six feet apart. In addition, those from different households must be seated separately.

Certain rides where passengers frequently lose face masks may face shutdowns, the state said. Additionally, eating and drinking will be permitted only in designated areas.