Caitlin Kinnunen & Bella Ortiz To Play Millennial Nun Leads In CW Pilot From Jennie Snyder Urman

The CW has cast Tony-nominated The Prom star Caitlin Kinnunen and Bella Ortiz as the two leads of its untitled drama pilot executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir and directed by Tessa Blake, the project centers on two millennial nuns – a devout true believer (Kinnunen), and a new arrival (Ortiz) who has yet to take her final vows – who start as strangers and become sisters on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church.

Kinnunen’s Sister Frances is the complacent angel on your shoulder, an impressionable, people-pleasing, young nun who believes in the power of thoughts and prayers and never breaks the rules — until she meets Sr. Maggie.

Ortiz’s Sister Maggie is the daredevil on your shoulder, a radical, millennial nun hellbent on shaking up the power structures of the Catholic Church while being of service to her Brooklyn neighborhood. She can’t help but get into trouble, which is why she’ll need Sr. Frances.

Rothrock and Weir executive produce with Urman and Joanna Klein via Urman’s Sutton St. Productions for CBS Studios where the company is based.

Kinnunen received a Leading Actress in a Musical Tony nomination in 2019 for her role as Emma Nolan in The Prom. Her other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County and Spring Awakening. Kinnunen’s film and TV credits include The Intern, Sweet Little Lies, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Younger, American Vandal, The Knick, and Law & Order: SVU. Kinnunen is repped by Schachter Entertainment and the Luedtke Agency

Ortiz is an up-and-coming Chilean-American actor who started her acting career on stage and television post-college in Chicago. She next will be seen in the teen horror-thriller feature American Carnage, opposite Jenna Ortega and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. She is repped by IKIGAI Management and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka.