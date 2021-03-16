CAA Signs ‘Veneno’ Producers And LGBTQ Advocates Los Javis

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, the duo known as Los Javis, for representation in all areas.

The LGBTQ+ advocates are known best for writing, producing and directing the critically acclaimed Veneno which was released on HBO Max last year in November during Transgender Awareness Week. Veneno follows the life of transgender icon of the ’90s, Cristina Ortiz. It features the largest transgender cast in the history of Spanish cinema. The series marked an important milestone for the LGBTQ+ community and is currently nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Scripted Television Series in the Spanish Language category.

Prior to Veneno, Los Javis created the Netflix series, Paquita Salas, the story of one of Spain’s best talent agents in the ’90s, who now finds herself searching desperately for new stars after suddenly losing her biggest client. The series, which won a Premio Ondas and Premio Feroz, peaked at #1 on the platform in Spain and became a huge hit in Latin America. The series was renewed for two more seasons after its premiere, with a fourth confirmed.

Los Javis are also playwrights who wrote and directed the musical play, La Llamada, which is set at a bible camp and continues to play in Spain almost eight years after its premiere and international run. The duo later wrote and directed the film adaptation of the play, which earned them five Goya Award nominations. It hit #1 at the Spanish box office and was acquired by Netflix.

Los Javis often makes appearances on local versions of shows such as The Masked Singer, and this month, the duo will join the local version of RuPaul’s Drag Race as regular judges.