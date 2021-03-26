CAA Lit Agent Jay Baker In Abrupt Exit From The Agency

Deadline has learned that longtime CAA lit agent Jay Baker parted with the agency abruptly today. CAA was not commenting.

The clients that Baker was part of the rep teams, are impressive. It included Oscar-nominated Minari writer/director Lee Isaac Chung, Oliver Stone, Duncan Jones, J Blakeson, Rupert Sanders, Nimrod Antal, Wong Kar-Wai, Yann Demange, Pablo Larrain, Neil Burger, Joby Harold, Christina Hodson, Rupert Sanders and Davis Guggenheim. The word we’re hearing is that this was over an inappropriate joke. Deadline will tell you more when we know it.