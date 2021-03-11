CAA Names Josh Lindgren As First Podcast Chief

The podcasting business is booming and CAA is responding by naming its first official podcast boss.

Josh Lindgren, who has been with the agency since 2018, has been promoted to head of its podcast department.

Lindgren has struck a number of major podcasting deals in recent years including a deal between Jonathan Glickman’s Glickmania and iHeartMedia for a slate of music-driven podcast, as revealed by Deadline earlier this month, Ava DuVernay’s partnership with Spotify, a first-look deal with Warner Bros. for Mick Jagger’s Rainy Day Podcasts, a deal between Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Spotify and deals for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures and Paul Feig’s Powderkeg Media.

He also represents the likes of Stuff You Should Know, NPR correspondent Ari Shapiro, Dr. Death reporter Laura Beil, producers Little Everywhere, Salt Audio, Lauren Bright Pacheco, Futuro Media Group, Gideon Media, Maximum Fun, and Lemonada Media

CAA also represents such podcast networks as Gimlet Media and The Ringer, and recently orchestrated the launch of Pete Buttigieg’s The Deciding Decade, Andrew Yang’s Yang Speaks, Kesha And The Creepies and En La Sala, hosted and curated by Becky G.

It comes as podcasts are becoming a Hollywood gold mine with adaptations and A-list names turning to the medium. Lindgren told Deadline last year that the growth he’s seen over the past few years is “extraordinary.” “There was a real inflection point about two years ago and I think we’re hitting another inflection point right now. The podcast as IP for TV and film has really taken off in a big way,” he said.

“Josh has long been at the forefront of the podcast market, and his deep passion for and understanding of the medium have been essential to accelerating the growth of CAA’s business,” said CAA Co-Chairman Kevin Huvane. “Josh has done a remarkable job to expand our clients’ creative footprint in podcasting and we are excited to have him lead the department to new heights.”