You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Natalie Erika James To Direct Thriller ‘Apartment 7A’ For Paramount Players, Sunday Night Productions And Platinum Dunes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Showtime Series On U.S. Capitol Assault Set With 'The Comey Rule' Duo Billy Ray & Shane Salerno
Read the full story

CAA Signs Atomic Monster Feature Scribes Noah Griffith & Daniel Stewart

Noah Griffith, Daniel Stewart CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed screenwriters Noah Griffith and Daniel Stewart, who are currently rewriting Liongate and Atomic Monster’s untitled project together.

I hear that’s the project formerly known as Smart House, which Lionsgate acquired back in 2017. The plot back then was billed as a thriller about a family in the witness protection program placed in the custody of a state of the art, autonomous ‘smart house.’ When a group of assassins locates the family, the house goes into a lethal defense mode.

Griffith and Stewart are also writers on the upcoming Netflix series Sweet Tooth, from Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The duo are known for writing on DC Comics’ action/adventure series Swamp Thing, which premiered on the DC Universe streaming service in 2019.  They have also written on Spike TV’s The Mist.

The duo’s short film, Fragment, was picked up by Sony Pictures to be developed into a feature, with Josh Bratman producing.

They continue to be represented by The Gotham Group and Darren Trattner at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad