Byron Bowers Joins Steven Soderbergh’s Next Film ‘KIMI’ at New Line

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Bowers is set to join Steven Soderbergh’s next film, the New Line Max Original feature KIMI with Zoë Kravitz on board to star. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. David Koepp penned the script and will produce along with Michael Polaire.

The film follows an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review and tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.

The film would mark the second collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh since the recent restructuring of the studio and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. It follows No Sudden Move, the upcoming starry Max Original ensemble crime thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures that features Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox. His most recent pic Let Them All Talk, with Meryl Streep, premiered on HBO Max in December.

Related Story Coen Brothers, Eva Longoria & Steven Soderbergh Films Among 22 Features Allocated CA Tax Credits

The project reunites Bowers and director Soderbergh following the upcoming Warner Bros. Max Original crime thriller No Sudden Move, featuring an ensemble cast including Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox.

Bowers can next be seen starring opposite Idris Elba and Method Man in the Netflix feature, Concrete Cowboy, to be released later this year. He previously appeared as a recurring character on Lena Waithe’s hit Showtime series, The Chi. He can also be seen on Amazon in the Alma Har’el award winning film, Honey Boy, which earned the Special Jury Prize at Sundance in 2019.

Bowers is repped by WME, Paul Young’s MAKE GOOD Content and Cohen & Gardner.