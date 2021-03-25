Busan Film Festival Appoints New Director & Film Market Chief

Korea’s Busan International Film Festival has undergone a shakeup in its leadership team.

Huh Moon-young, film critic and program director of the Busan Cinema Center, has been tapped as the new festival director. He has served as the head of the Cinematheque Busan and program director of the Busan Cinema Center since 2005. Huh was a Korean cinema programmer at the Busan International Film Festival for five years from 2002 after building his journalism career at current affairs magazine JoongAng Monthly and film magazine Cine21.

Oh Seok Geun, former chairperson of the Korean Film Council, is replacing Tcha Sung Jai as the co-director of the Asian Contents & Film Market. He is a founding member of the Busan festival and is also an active producer, with ten years of experience as the head of various audiovisual and film-related organizations such as Busan Film Commission, Asia Film Commissions Network, Korean Film Council.

The decisions were made after an annual board meeting on March 25.

The 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 6 to 15, and the Asian Contents & Film Market will take place from October 11 to 14.