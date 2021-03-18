CBC Drama ‘Burden Of Truth’ Ends With Season 4

UPDATED: Canadian series Burden of Truth has wrapped up with its Season 4 finale.

Representatives for the show took to its Facebook page on Thursday to confirm the news. “We are so proud of the stories we’ve been able to tell each season, especially those related to social justice,” they said. “We’re also tremendously appreciative of the support we’ve received from our fans worldwide, and are particularly grateful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, for being so welcoming to our crew.”

While it was previously reported that the news reflected a cancellation, Deadline has learned that Burden of Truth was long conceived as four-season series, which would go out on its own terms. “When we began this season, we knew our story was coming to its natural end with a meaningful conclusion for Joanna, Billy, and the entire cast of characters. We’re thankful to…our tremendous cast, helmed by Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney, for bringing ground-breaking stories to life,” said executive producer Ilana Frank, ICF Films, along with EPs Linda Pope and Kyle Irving, of Eagle Vision. “We also appreciate the steadfast support of our production partners at eOne, as well as our broadcasters CBC and The CW, on four tremendous seasons of Burden of Truth.”

Debuting on CBC in July 2018 and airing in the U.S. on The CW, the legal drama centered on Joanna Hanley (Kristin Kreuk), a big city lawyer who returned to her hometown, to take the case of a number of girls grappling with a perplexing illness.

Created by Brad Simpson, the series also starred Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Nicola Correia-Damude and more. Its final episode, “Standing by Peaceful Waters,” aired on Thursday.