‘Burden Of Truth’ Canceled; CBC Drama To End With Season 4

Canadian series Burden of Truth has been canceled, and will wrap up with its Season 4 finale, Deadline has learned.

Representatives for the show took to its Facebook page today to confirm the news. “We are so proud of the stories we’ve been able to tell each season, especially those related to social justice,” they said. “We’re also tremendously appreciative of the support we’ve received from our fans worldwide, and are particularly grateful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, for being so welcoming to our crew.”

Debuting on CBC in July of 2018, and airing in the U.S. on The CW, the legal drama centered on Joanna Hanley (Kristin Kreuk), a big city lawyer who returned to her hometown, to take the case of a number of girls grappling with a perplexing illness.

Created by Brad Simpson, the series also starred Peter Mooney, Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Nicola Correia-Damude and more. Its final episode, “Standing by Peaceful Waters,” airs tonight.