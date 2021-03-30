BTS K-Pop Stars Condemn Rise In Anti-Asian Violence; Recall Their Own Experiences With Discrimination

K-pop superstar group BTS is calling for an end to violence against Asian-Americans.

“We stand against racial discrimination,” the Korean band wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

The band members shared their “grief” and “anger” and also recalled their own experiences with discrimination.

“We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians speak English,” the band members wrote.

The group also expressed its “condolences to those who have lost loves ones.”

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason,” the group said. “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.”

The group’s comments come two weeks after deadly shootings at three Georgia spas, leaving eight people dead. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent, including four Koreans. Anti-asian attacks have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic. The group Stop AAPI Hate has reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination against Asians in the past year.

You can read the group’s entire statement below.