Bruce Springsteen Documentary Filmmaker Thom Zimny Signed By Cavalry Media

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Media has inked Thom Zimny, filmmaker and longtime collaborator of 20-time Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen.

Zimny most recently directed Jeep’s 2021 Super Bowl Commercial starring Springsteen for which he received praise calling on Americans to come together following a challenging year.

Most notably, Zimny won two Primetime Emmys for the acclaimed 2019 Netflix special Springsteen on Broadway, as well as for Bruce Springsteen and the 2001 docu The E Street Band: Live in New York. He also directed the Springsteen documentaries Western Stars from Warner Bros. and last year’s Letter to You which is currently streaming on Apple+.

Zimny began his career as a film editor on the hit series The Wire before transitioning into directing with his 2005 directorial debut Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run. He followed that with directing numerous Springsteen music videos and documentaries including, Pay Me My Money Down, Long Walk Home, The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, Elvis Presley: The Searcher and The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash.

Zimny continues to be repped by CAA.

