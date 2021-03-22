Bron Studios Names Juliana Janes VP Television Development

EXCLUSIVE: Producing and financing company Bron Studios has hired Juliana Janes as Vice President of Development for Television.

She will report to Bron Studios President of Television, David Davoli, and will work with him and EVP of Television, Samantha Thomas, to build and oversee the domestic development pipeline. Janes is based in Los Angeles.

“Juliana’s strong sense of story, great taste, and character as a human being embody all of the things we strive to find when hiring an executive,” said Davoli. “Her experience and reputation with talent, agencies and broadcasters will be crucial for us as we look to scale up the domestic television slate.”

Janes is a film and television executive with more than 15 years of experience in the industry. She joins Bron after leading television initiatives at Gulfstream Pictures, where she managed all aspects of development and production for Gulfstream’s overall television deal with WBTV. Projects at Gulfstream included the animated series Green Eggs and Ham for Netflix, The Lost Boys for CW, Kappa Kappa Die for CW Seed, and the Secret Society of Second Born Royals for Disney+.

Prior to joining Gulfstream Pictures, Janes launched Vandalia Films with actress Jennifer Garner. The two began their production company with a first look feature deal at Warner Brothers and had overall deals on the television side at ABC studios, Universal, and WBTV. While at Vandalia, Janes produced the Weinstein Company feature film Butter, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2011.

The Bron Television Group recently announced the sale of its Irish crime drama, Kin starring Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne and Aidan Gillen to AMC+. Their upcoming slate includes the post-apocalyptic spaghetti western That Dirty Black Bag with Italy’s Palomar, The Defeated starring Taylor Kitsch and Michael C. Hall, and the highly anticipated UK remake of Call My Agent!.