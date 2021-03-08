BritBox UK Launches On Amazon; Sky, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS Team For Kids Campaign; Hulu Renews ‘Staged’; Glasgow FF Winner — Global Briefs

BritBox UK Launches On Amazon Prime Video Channels

BBC and ITV streamer BritBox UK is rolling out on Amazon Prime Video Channels from today, making it accessible on more than 40 million devices. Will Harrison, BritBox UK’s managing director, said: “We are excited to bring the very best British entertainment to an even wider audience through Amazon Prime Video Channels, especially as we launch even more original content in the spring, summer and beyond.” BritBox originals include Spitting Image and the upcoming drama The Beast Must Die.

Sky, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS Team For Kids Campaign

Sky, WarnerMedia, and ViacomCBS are coming together to help improve children’s literacy by launching a Turn on the Subtitles campaign. Together, they will make subtitles available on more than 500 of their most popular episodes of kids’ content after research showed that it can help children become proficient readers. Sky’s director of kids content Lucy Murphy said: “We’re delighted to partner with WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS to support the Turn on the Subtitles campaign and help improve the literacy skills of thousands of children in the UK and Ireland through something as simple as turning on the subtitles to their favourite shows.”

Hulu Back For More ‘Staged’

Hulu has picked up the second season of Staged, the Michael Sheen and David Tennant-starring lockdown comedy. Rainmaker Content, the international distributor, closed the Hulu renewal alongside a number of other deals for Season 2. Australia’s ABC and China’s Huanxi Media Group have also acquired the show, as well as BritBox in the UK. Created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, the show chronicles the cast of a furloughed West End theatre production during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Sweetheart’ Wins Glasgow Festival Award

Marley Morrison coming-of-age story Sweetheart won the audience award at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival. The event, held in a digital incarnation this year, came to a close on Sunday with a screening of Suzanne Lindon’s Spring Blossom. In total, the fest attracted 37,000 viewers for its 2021 program. The event will return, hopefully in a physical form, March 2-13 in 2022.