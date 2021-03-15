‘Bridgerton’s Luke Newton Posts On-Set Photos From Season 1: “The Boys Are Back In Town”

UPDATED (corrects throughout that photos are from season 1): As we await a production start on season 2 of Netflix’s hugely popular series, Bridgerton, series star Luke Newton has posted on-set photos from Season 1 on Instagram.

Newton, who plays the youngest Bridgerton brother, Colin, captioned the first shot, “The boys are back in town.” It features himself with Jonathan Bailey, his onscreen older brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton, chatting with each other on horseback. Another features Newton and Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), relaxing on set.

The second season will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for Anthony (Bailey), as chronicled in the second book of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Simone Ashley had been tapped as the female lead opposite Bailey, portraying Kate.

The series also stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Kathryn Drysdale (Madame Genevieve Delacroix) and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

Van Dusen executive produces with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.