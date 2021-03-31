‘Bridgerton’ Stars On Season 2 & Inclusive Netflix Series’ Zeitgeist Moment — Screen Actors Guild Panel

On Wednesday, the stars of Bridgerton appeared for a panel, presented by the Screen Actors Guild, teasing the Netflix series’ anticipated season, while celebrating its resonance and inclusivity.

Known for his turn as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Newton was asked about a recent Instagram post, in which he proclaimed that “The boys are back in town,” seeming to imply that production on Season 2 had begun.

”I must set the rcord straight,” he said. “We haven’t actually started yet…But everyone individually is getting ready and psyched up for Season 2.”

Of the second season, actor Martins Imhangbe said, “It feels like a new world, without giving too much away. So, it’s exciting to feel like you’re in a new place. It’s an exciting season.”

Added cast member Jessica Madsen, “It takes a form that’s really interesting, [while] being respectful of the books. I think it’ll be quite an interesting thing.”

Appearing in the series as Sir Henry Granville, Julian Ovenden touched on the way in which production will be impacted by the pandemic moving forward. “There’s going to be a lot of masked balls,” he joked. Actress Golda Rosheuvel added that production on Season 2 will be a Covid-safe, “well-oiled machine.”

During the SAG press conference, Bridgerton‘s stars also addressed the show’s major zeitgeist moment, following its Christmas Day debut on Netflix. Boasting a viewership of 82 million households, the period romantic drama quickly rose to claim the title of Netflix’s most-watched series.

Several journalists in the Zoom room wondered if the show’s actors had anticipated its resonance in pop culture. “I think from the moment it dropped, and even leading up, the anticipation of the show was mind-blowing,” said Newton. “Really, no matter how much you prepare yourself, I never could have prepared myself for what happened on Christmas, So, it definitely didn’t take long for us to notice a massive reaction.”

From the perspective of the cast members, there were a number of factors behind the show’s success. “I think it brought a lot of love and joy to people’s homes,” said Imhangbe, “especially being in lockdown, as well.”

“It’s lovely to be in something that seems to resonate with people and something that brings happiness, especially during this really tricky time,” added Ovenden. “I think Christmas for a lot of us was pretty miserable, so it was like a nice big present, really. It feels like an important thing to happen in television.”

Perhaps part of the show’s resonance has to do with its inclusivity, several stars suggested. “I think that a lot of people around the world felt included, and felt seen with these stories, and it came at a good time,” said Kathryn Drysdale, who plays Genevieve Delacroix, “at a time when people really needed to feel uplifted and included.”