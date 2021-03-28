Regé-Jean Page Snags ‘Bridgerton’s First Acting Award, Says “It Is The Highest Honor” To Represent Black Community At NAACP Image Awards

Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page brought representation to center stage at the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards.

Saturday evening, the Netflix series heartthrob took home the awards ceremony’s outstanding actor in a drama series prize. In Bridgerton, he stars opposite Phoebe Dynevor as the Duke of Hastings.

His NAACP Image Award win marked one of the first prizes for the extremely popular, record-breaking Netflix series, which premiered in November. He is up for the same category at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Bridgerton cast is also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the SAG Awards. Upon receiving his first career NAACP Image Award, he spoke about representing the Black community in entertainment.

“It is the highest honor to represent us in our glamour, in our royalty,” he said. “I will do my absolute best to be worthy of that.”

He bested Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors, Greenleaf‘s Keith David, P-Valley‘s Nicco Annan and This is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown. Backstage, expanded on his speech, noting that it’s up to entertainers to reflect the world around them.

“I think I see my job as a representative job…you are representing the world around you, you represent the political climate around you.” he said. “That is integral into how we navigate together. “