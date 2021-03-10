BrickHouse Talent Launches First Agency Division Dedicated To Cultural Integrity On Set And In Writers’ Rooms

EXCLUSIVE: BrickHouse Talent is bolstering diversity and inclusion in the industry by launching the first agency division to represent culture and inclusivity advisors on set and in the writers’ room.

The news comes after filmmakers and studios have recently doubled down on efforts to authentically depict people of color, dramatically changing the industry in front of and behind the cameras. Roles are changing for dialect coaches, intimacy coordinators, and culture and inclusivity coordinators. BrickHouse took action and launched the division.

Partnering with BrickHouse CEO Aurora Lizardi, Claudia de Vasco (whose has worked as an accent & language coach) will lead the new division repping cultural inclusivity coordinators on set and the writers’ room for film and television. Inclusivity Coordinators represented by BrickHouse will serve as liaisons both on set and in writers’ rooms, providing support for BIPOC and LGTBQIA+ creatives and employees as Hollywood seeks to diversify the industry in conjunction with creating systemic change.

Currently on the roster is Tré Cotten, who worked on Regina King’s One Night in Miami to help Eli Goree perfect Cassius Clay’s cadence and dialect. The roster also includes dialect coach Cynthia DeCure, whose credits include Orange is the New Black, The Mombo Kings and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

BrickHouse will also offer specialized training to certify those interested in expanding their skill set and serving the industry as a CIC. The training curriculum is being developed by De Vasco; Lizardi; filmmaker and cultural consultant Stacey Parshall Jensen; and diversity, equity and inclusion manager Clarissa C. Pitts.