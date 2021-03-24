You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Ray Donovan’ & ‘Monogamy’ Actor Brian White Signs With Buchwald

Brian White
Buchwald
EXCLUSIVE: Brian White has inked with Buchwald for representation.
The Ray Donovan alum and Monogamy actor recently starred as Evan Lancaster opposite Robin Givens, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans and Essence Atkins and in OWN’s Ambitions from Will Packer.
In addition to Ray Donovan and Monogamy where he appeared as Jay White and Dallas, respectively, White has recurred on series including Scandal, Hostages, Mistresses and Chicago Fire. His additional credits include Bronx SIU, Walter, Getting Even and the CW’s Beauty and the Beast.
White starred in Lifetime’s With This Ring opposite Eve, Jill Scott and Regina Hall and in Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds with Gabrielle Union and Thandie Newton. He also appeared in Stomp the Yard, The Game Plan, 12 Rounds, Good Deeds and Cabin in the Woods.
The actor continues to be repped by Zero Gravity Management and attorney Eric Feig. He was previously at Paradigm.

