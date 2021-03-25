‘Breast Cancer Bucket List’: Jim Klock, Chad Lindberg, Jamie Kaler & More Join Kelly Hu Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Klock, Chad Lindberg, Jamie Kaler and Jane Sibbett have boarded The Ninth House’s independent feature Breast Cancer Bucket List.

The film, directed by Roxy Shih, follows Brenda Lee, played by Kelly Hu, who is diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. Facing her own mortality, Brenda is determined to track down the daughter Talia Carroll (Sylvia Kwan) she gave up for adoption as an infant. Brenda’s best friend, Meg (Patricia Velásquez) is by Brenda’s side every step of the way on her search to find Talia. Talia, having been afforded a privileged life by her adoptive parents, is initially hesitant to connect with the stranger who appears on her doorstep identifying herself as her biological mother, a moment Talia has been longing for her whole life. Talia decides to let Brenda into her life, and the mother/daughter duo embark on a journey to accomplish each and every thing on Brenda’s bucket list –no matter how wild. Along the way, Brenda and Talia work on making up for lost time with what little time they have left together.

Klock will play Kevin, Brenda’s supervisor, a stickler for the rules. Constantly nagging Brenda and questioning the volume of her doctors appointments. Kevin demands Brenda stays after hours to make up for the time she’s missed. Klock’s previous credits include the Academy Award-winning film Green Book, Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series Underground Railroad, The Whole Truth opposite Keanu Reeves and Renee Zellweger, and the Mark Wahlberg movie Deepwater Horizon.

Lindberg will play Mike. Mike is Brenda’s boyfriend. Oblivious, self centered, and lacking motivation. He works graveyard shifts at a warehouse job and possesses little sensitivity for Brenda’s needs. Mike knows that deep down he doesn’t treat her as he should, but the comfort, routine, and stability of the relationship makes him apathetic and complacent. Lindberg’s previous film credits include The Fast and the Furious and October Sky, as well as Sons of Anarchy and Supernatural on the television side.

Kaler will play Marty, Talia’s loving adoptive Father. Supportive in every way possible. Mike just wants the best for Talia and his wife Diana. Kaler’s previous credits include the TV series My Boys, Will & Grace, and How I Met Your Mother.

Sibbett will play Brenda’s doctor. Sibbett is best known for her role as Carol Willick on Friends. She is repped by Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates (MKS).

Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren are producing Breast Cancer Bucket List under their production banner, The Ninth House. Jessica Landry penned the script.

Klock is repped by Nick Terry at zero gravity, Lindberg is repped by Beth Macintosh creative partners, and Kaler is repped by Joseph Le at Joseph Le Agency.