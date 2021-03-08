Brazil’s Fantaspoa, South America’s Largest Genre Festival, Unveils First Half Of 2021 Program

EXCLUSIVE: The largest genre film festival in South America, Fantaspoa, has unveiled the first half of its program for its seventeenth edition, running April 9-18. Scroll down for the full list.

Like last year, the fest has been forced to run online due to the ongoing pandemic. It will be held completely free of charge with films available to stream in Brazil via a renewed partnership with Brazilian horror streaming service Darkflix. Last year’s event attracted more than 67,000 viewers. While the films are geo-locked, and limited to 3,000 viewers per screening, Q&As and workshops will be available to view anywhere in the world.

There are 25 feature films confirmed to date, including three world premieres, five international premieres, and 10 Latin American premieres. Titles arrive from previous fests including San Sebastian, Rotterdam and Toronto.

This year’s fest has been supported by a special grant from the Brazilian government, which is designed to assist cultural events during the pandemic.

There will be festival events held with Brazilian creators, including actors, directors, screenwriters, and make-up artists, which will be viewable on YouTube and Facebook.

Here’s the full list from the first announcement:

A DARK, DARK MAN (Adilkhan Yerzhanov, 2019, Kazakhstan/France, Latin American Premiere)

BLOODSHOT HEART (Parish Malfitano, 2020, Australia, International Premiere)

THE CEMETERY OF LOST SOULS (Rodrigo Aragão, 2020, Brazil, Regional Premiere)

CYST (Tyler Russell, 2020, USA, Latin American Premiere)

DANCING MARY (SABU, 2019, Japan, Latin American Premiere)

DANGER! DANGER! (Lexie Findarle Trivundza, Nick Trivundza, 2020, USA, International Premiere)

FRANK & ZED (Jesse Blanchard, 2020, USA, Brazilian Premiere)

GET THE HELL OUT (I-Fan Wang, 2020, Taiwan, Brazilian Premiere)

THE GREAT LEAP (Karim Lakzadeh, 2021, World Premiere)

HAWK AND REV: VAMPIRE SLAYERS (Ryan Barton-Grimley, 2020, USA, Latin American Premiere)

HISTORY OF THE OCCULT (Cristian Ponce, 2020, Argentina, Brazilian Premiere)

KONTORA (Anshul Chauhan, 2019, Japan, Latin American Premiere)

MARIONETTE (Elbert van Strien, 2020, Netherlands/Luxembourg/United Kingdom, International Premiere)

MISTER LIMBO (Robert G. Putka, 2021, USA, World Premiere)

MOSCOW DOES NOT HAPPEN (Dmitry Fedorov, 2020, Russia, International Premiere)

MURDER BURY WIN (Michael Lovan, 2020, USA, Latin American Premiere)

NOCTURNA (SIDE A) (Gonzalo Calzada, 2020, Argentina, Latin American Premiere)

PLAYDURIZM (Gem Deger, 2020. Czech Republic, Latin American Premiere)

POST MORTEM (Péter Bergendy, 2020, Hungary, Latin American Premiere)

SCAVENGER (Eric Fleitas, Luciana Garraza, 2019, Argentina, Brazilian Premiere)

SOUND OF VIOLENCE (Alex Noyer, 2021, USA/Finland, International Premiere)

THE STYLIST (Jill Gevargizian, 2020, USA, Latin American Premiere)

SWEETIE, YOU WON’T BELIEVE IT (Yernar Nurgaliyev, 2020, Kazakhstan, Brazilian Premiere)

THIS GAME’S CALLED MURDER (Adam Sherman, 2021, USA, World Premiere)

VURDALAK BLOOD (Santiago Fernández Calvete, 2020, Argentina/Singapore, Brazilian Premiere)