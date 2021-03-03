‘Bosch’ Spinoff Picked Up By IMDb TV; Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers & Madison Lintz To Reprise Roles

The Bosch universe is expanding.

IMDb TV has picked up a spinoff of the long-running Amazon crime drama, with stars Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz reprising their roles from the original series.

This comes as the seventh and final season of the show launches this summer on Amazon.

The untitled spin-off will follow Harry Bosch, played by Welliver, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler, played by Rogers. With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on – finding justice.

It will share the same creative team as the original, with author Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer, who developed the original, exec producing alongside Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver and Zetna Fuentes, who will direct the spin-off pilot.

Related Story ‘Bosch’ Exec Producer Henrik Bastin Launches Fabel Entertainment After Exiting Red Arrow Studios JV

It is produced by Fabel Entertainment, the new company set up by Bastin, as revealed by Deadline last month. Filming on the series will begin later this year.

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement. To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift,” Welliver said. “The process of shooting season seven with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘Let’s go.’ To all of our Bosch fans, thank for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better.”

Added Connelly: “I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well. To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with ‘Money’ Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for. And to continue our relationship with Amazon and be part of the IMDb TV line up will insure our commitment to providing viewers with a high-quality, creative and relevant show. I can’t wait to get started.”

Bastin said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our relationship with Amazon Studios, Michael and now IMDb TV to tell more of Harry Bosch’s exciting story. The final season of Bosch is one of the best yet, and while the spin-off will be a new show with its distinct voice and tone, our passionate fans will feel right at home.”

Said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming at IMDb TV. “While the current chapter of Bosch is coming to a close, this gritty, captivating story continues in both new and familiar ways. Bosch has entertained fans season after season through vibrant storytelling and distinctive characters, and we are thrilled to evolve Bosch and ‘Money’ Chandler’s adventures through a new, ambitious IMDb TV Original and the first series spinoff for Amazon Studios.”