Joel David Moore, Bob Saget, Jason Jones, Carly Chaikin & Mary Lynn Rajskub To Star In Comedy ‘Blue Iguana’, First In 3-Pic Cayman Islands Deal — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Joel David Moore (Avatar), Bob Saget (Fuller House), Jason Jones (The Flight Attendant), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot) and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24) are set to star in comedy feature Blue Iguana, which Radiant Films has launched world sales on this week during the virtual EFM.

The movie will be the first film under a new three-picture production deal between Canadian firm Productivity Media and U.S. outfit Darius Films.

All three feature films will shoot in the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean as part of an agreement with the Cayman Islands Film Commission, the Cayman’s Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs and Dart Enterprises.

This is the first time the Cayman Islands – which remains relatively Covid-free – has entered into a multi-film production deal.

Related Story Saban Films Bites On U.S. Rights To Alicia Silverstone Shark Attack Movie 'The Requin' -- EFM

Blue Iguana will shoot on the island of Grand Cayman starting March 8. Directed by Canadian filmmaker Jeremy LaLonde (James vs. His Future Self), the pic is scripted by Matthew Dressel (You Tube comedy series The Pilot is Dead).

The feature will chart how Daniel Powell’s plan to reconnect with his siblings hits a snag when he discovers they all want to kill him for his inheritance. As the brothers and sisters are forced to spend the weekend together at the family beach house on the Cayman Islands, one thing becomes painfully clear: Daniel’s going to find out what family means, even if it kills him.

The project’s cast and crew have arrived on the island amid strict protective and quarantine measures ahead of the start of principal photography.

Alongside Productivity CEO William G. Santor and Darius President Nicholas Tabarrok, the film is being produced by Leah Jaunzems and Jason Jallet. John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang serve as executive producers.

Santor said: “We are delighted to announce this first-ever multi-picture collaboration with the Government of the Cayman Islands. Their vision to develop and foster a robust film industry is very exciting, while offering a safe and secure place for production in these unprecedented times. Both the Cayman Islands Government and Dart Enterprises have worked tremendously hard to see this through and have been incredibly welcoming and we couldn’t have got this far without the amazing collaboration and support from Eric Bush and Jackie Doak. We will shoot three feature films in the Cayman Islands with Nicholas and our partners at Darius Films as well as a fourth film planned with Joel David Moore and his Balcony 9 banner. We are excited to get started with Blue Iguana.”

Producer Tabarrok continued: “I’m always happy to be in production – anytime, anywhere. But to be in production in a Covid-free country which also happens to be a tropical paradise with this talented group of individuals? I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Under the comprehensive production deal, the Cayman Islands Government has facilitated access to multiple locations across the islands, hotel support for visiting cast and crew as well as expedited work permits and essential administration to allow production to start on time. Strategic partner Dart Enterprises is also providing hospitality and logistical support.

Moore is repped by Management 360, Sloane Offer Weber & Dern, and Imprint PR.