‘Orphan Black’ Producer Boat Rocker Media Launches $170 Million IPO In Toronto

Boat Rocker Media, the entertainment company behind Orphan Black, Dino Ranch, and Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry has closed an $170 million initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

It trades under the ticker BRMI.

Boat Rocker Studios creates, produces and distributes content across genres with projects including Orphan Black (BBC A, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network), The Amazing Race Canada (CTV), MasterChef Canada (CTV), The Next Step (Family Channel, CBC), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Remy & Boo (Universal Kids, CBC) and Dino Ranch (CBC, Disney Junior).

Its current production slate also features American Rust for Showtime and Beacon 23 for Spectrum/AMC.

Parent Boat Rocker Media owns or invests in entertainment companies that bolster strategic and operational goals including Insight Productions (unscripted), Jam Filled Entertainment (2D and 3D animation), Industrial Brothers (kids and family animation) and talent management company Untitled Entertainment.



“The completion of our IPO represents an exciting next chapter for Boat Rocker,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-founders and co-executive chairmen of Boat Rocker Media and co-chairs of Boat Rocker Studios. “We’re proud of what the company has achieved to date, but believe we’re just starting to unlock the full potential of our multi-genre IP creation engine.”

“Following the completion of our IPO we have enhanced balance sheet strength and financial flexibility to advance our growth strategy, against a backdrop of robust and growing demand for content globally,” said CEO John Young said. “We are now in an ideal position to pursue a range of initiatives designed to further expand our creative and commercial capabilities and deliver shareholder value.”