Blumhouse Strikes TV Movie Partnership With Epix, Sets ‘A House on the Bayou’ From Alex McAulay As First Film

Blumhouse Television is to develop and produce a slate of eight standalone horror and genre films for Epix after striking a slate deal with the MGM-owned cable network.

It marks the latest TV slate agreement for Jason Blum’s company – it already has the Welcome to the Blumhouse strand set up at Amazon and the Into the Dark anthology series at Hulu.

The first film, A House on the Bayou, from Don’t Tell A Soul writer and director Alex McAulay will start production in late spring with an eye towards a December 2021 premiere.

The film follows a troubled couple and their preteen daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light.

The rest of the slate, which will be exec produced by Blum, will debut in 2022.

Blumhouse and Epix are already in business with true crime docuseries Fall River, about a series of chilling murders tied to sex and satanic cults, set in the 1980s, that debuts May 16.

The agreement comes after Epix made a big deal for A24 horror film Saint Maud, which launched last month, shortly after its limited theatrical run.

“Blumhouse’s track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for EPIX,” said Michael Wright, president, Epix. “We can’t wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make Epix the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content.”

“This partnership with Epix is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love,” added Chris McCumber, President Blumhouse Television.

