Bleecker Street Buys Dan Stevens & Maren Eggert-Starring Berlinale Award Winner ‘I’m Your Man’

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man after the film picked up a Silver Bear for Maren Eggert’s lead performance at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival.

Eggert stars alongside Dan Stevens in the German-language movie. Story follows Alma (Eggert), a scientist coerced into participating in an extraordinary study in order to obtain research funds for her work. For three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her. Enter Tom (Stevens), a machine in human form in a class of its own, created solely to make her happy.

Bleecker will release the film in cinemas later this year. The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with UTA and Beta Cinema’s CEO Dirk Schuerhoff on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film was written by Jan Schomburg and Schrader, and inspired by the short story, Ich bin dein Mensch by Emma Braslavsky. It was produced by Lisa Blumenberg (Letterbox Filmproduktion) and executive produced by Dan Stevens and Maria Schrader.

“Maria has created such a funny and touching story of love and connection that one questions what it means to be human,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “Maren and Dan are sure to be this year’s most romantic modern couple.”

“I’m delighted that a great company like Bleecker Street has come aboard to distribute I’m Your Man in the US. This was a labor of love for all involved and we are excited American audiences will get to discover these characters we fell in love with while making the film, so brilliantly embodied by Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens,” added Schrader.