Bleecker Street Acquires Documentary ‘The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52’

Bleecker Street has taken North American rights to Joshua Zeman’s documentary, The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52.

A theatrical release is set for July 9 followed by VOD.

The docu follows the quest to find the 52 Hertz Whale, which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale.

Bleecker Street

The pick-up deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance and Evan Krauss of Eisner, LLP on behalf of the filmmakers.

“The team of scientists and filmmakers take the audience on a wild search for this mysterious creature,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street in a statement. “They follow in the steps of the great intrepid explorers searching for nature’s wonders, but also a greater understanding of man’s place in the world and what we must do to ensure its survival.”

“The story of the 52 Hertz Whale resonates with so many of us right now, especially as we try to navigate our current issues of isolation and loneliness,” says Zeman. “We are so proud to partner with Bleecker Street in bringing this inspiring message of interconnection to the world.”

The Loneliest Whale was produced by Joshua Zeman and Jonathan Shukat, co-produced by Caitlin Colford and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Lucy Sumner, Adrian Grenier, Brian Devine, Evan Krauss, Gabriel Napora, Yas Taalat, and Yipeng Ben Lu.