‘Black Magic’ Comedy From Party Over Here & Writer Meredith Dawson In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Black Magic, a single-camera comedy from Party Over Here, the production company founded by The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

The project, to be penned by rising writer Meredith Dawson, was a late buy this development season, and it will be in consideration for off-cycle/2022 pilot season.

In Black Magic, written by Dawson, the power dynamic in a family of overachievers is upended when the runt of the family discovers a new talent. The thing that will challenge them and also bring them together is her Black Girl Magic.

Dawson executive produces with Party Over Here’s Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell. CBS Studios is the studio.

Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and is also behind the upcoming SNL offshoot series MacGruber for Peacock.

Dawson comes from the Mindy Kaling fold. She got her break as a writer on The Mindy Project and went on to write for two other Kaling series, Champions and Four Weddings and a Funeral. On the feture side, Dawson is writing road-trip romantic comedy Lost & Found in the works at Sony with producer Will Gluck.