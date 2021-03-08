Black Girls Rock! Founder Beverly Bond Inks Development Deal With BET

Beverly Bond, founder and CEO of the award-winning empowerment brand Black Girls Rock!, has inked a three-year multi-platform development deal with BET.

Bond has been a long-time partner to BET, most notably, as the creator and executive producer of the Black Girls Rock! Awards. Bond created the annual awards to honor the achievements of exemplary Black women who break boundaries, blaze trails, and set trends across sectors. She partnered with BET in 2010 to bring the already successful Black Girls Rock! Awards to an international stage. Each year, the preeminent annual celebration has garnered millions of viewers worldwide.

“We are so thrilled to build on our long-standing relationship with Beverly Bond and look forward to collaborating on new content created for and by Black women,” said President of BET, Scott Mills. “Now more than ever, we are proud to have played a role in Black Girls Rock!’s 15-year legacy and the new heights that we’ll achieve together in this next phase of our partnership with Ms. Bond.”

“Bringing the Black Girls Rock! Awards to BET, in 2010, elevated my mission to showcase the brilliance and beauty of Black women. Celebrating our dynamism on a global network has greatly contributed to the paradigm shift that we are witnessing unfold in mass media today,” said Bond. “The message that Black girls rock, we are beautiful, and our voices matter has truly penetrated popular culture and reverberated in the spirits of Black women and girls everywhere. As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of Black Girls Rock!, I look forward to working with Scott Mills and the BET team to develop new original content that centers the breadth and depth of Black experiences and elevates the fullness of Black women’s narratives.”

In 2018, Bond released her first book, Black Girls Rock!:Owning Our Magic, Rocking Our Truth, published by Simon & Schuster. She interviewed and featured over 40 powerhouse women for the book, including Michelle Obama, Susan Taylor, Rihanna, Solange, Angela Davis, Mary J. Blige, Yara Shahidi and more. Bond’s passion and commitment to music, art and culture have solidified her as one of the world’s premier celebrity DJs with clients including Prince, Alicia Keys, Michael Jordan, Erykah Badu, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Derrick Jeter, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Z, Martha Stewart, President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and more.

Bond has earned a number of recognitions including Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list of “Most Influential Blacks In America,” three Gracie Awards, four NAACP Image Awards and four Root 100 Awards.