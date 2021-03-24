‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson DC Movie Taps Pierce Brosnan As Dr. Fate

New Line/DC’s Dwayne Johnson superhero movie Black Adam has cast Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate aka Kent Nelson, Deadline has confirmed.

Fate is a founding member of the Justice Society who becomes a being of great power when donning the magical Helmet of Fate. It’s Brosnan’s first role in a superhero movie.

Brosnan joins previously announced Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Brosnan’s feature credits include four James Bond movies, the Mamma Mia! franchise and The Thomas Crown Affair. He recently starred in the hit Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Sagasoon alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and will be seen in Sony’s live-action retelling of Cinderella in July.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, will direct. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing Black Adam with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as EP.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft. Adam Sztykiel wrote the previous draft.