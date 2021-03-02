‘A Bird Flew In’: First Trailer For Lockdown Drama Starring Derek Jacobi, Jeff Fahey, Sadie Frost — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for UK drama A Bird Flew In (previously known as Alone), the Goldfinch-backed drama shot during lockdown.

Starring are Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), Jeff Fahey (Lost), Julie Dray (Cradle to Grave), Sophie Kennedy Clark (Nymphomaniac), Sadie Frost (Bram Stoker’s Dracula), Morgana Robinson (The Windsors), Camilla Rutherford (Yesterday), Michael Winder (Set The Thames On Fire) and Frances Barber (The Split).

In seven interlinked narratives, the film charts how when the COVID 19 lockdown is announced, the entire cast and crew of a feature film are sent home. Couples fall apart, others come together and some find they are simply alone.

Dominic Wells and Elizabeth Morris (Killers Anonymous) scripted the feature, which marks the directorial debut of Goldfinch producer Kirsty Bell. MSR Media International is handling sales.

Producing is Ben Charles Edwards (Set the Thames on Fire), executive producer is Philippe Martinez (Father Christmas Is Back).