Billy Eichner Universal Romantic Comedy ‘Bros’ Sets Late Summer 2022 Release

Universal has dated Bros, the new romantic comedy starring, written and executive produced by Billy Eichner for Aug. 12, 2022.

The studio already had the date reserved for an untitled event film. The only other wide entry on that date is an untitled Disney event film.

Universal bills Bros as “the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Neighbors franchise filmmaker Nicholas Stoller directs. Pic is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church. This is the second movie after Minions: The Rise of Gru that Universal has kept for 2022. Yesterday, the studio announced they were moving their global tentpole F9 from Memorial Day weekend to June 25. Paramount seized the opportunity of that vacancy and moved the long-awaited A Quiet Place Part II from Sept. 17 to May 28.