Billie Lourd To Star With George Clooney & Julia Roberts In Universal’s ‘Ticket To Paradise’

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Lourd is in talks to star with George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket To Paradise, which Ol Parker is directing this fall for Universal Pictures.

Lourd, most recently seen in Booksmart, American Horror Story and the last three Star Wars installments, here plays Wren Butler, a recent University of Chicago graduate who accompanies her best friend Lily to a post graduation jaunt to Bali. Lily’s abrupt decision to marry a Balinese local triggers her parents (Clooney & Roberts) to team to try and stop her from repeating their mistake from 25 years ago. Wren stays in Bali for the engagement/wedding festivities and, in the process, finds her own love with a local doctor. The role of Lily hasn’t yet been set. Parker and Daniel Pipski wrote the script.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney and Grant Heslov will produce for their Smokehouse Pictures, alongside Red Om Films’ Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Lourd is represented by CAA.