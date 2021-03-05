Beverly Hills Restaurant Il Pastaio Scene Of Brazen Daylight Robbery, Shooting

A robbery gone wrong at an upscale Beverly Hills restaurant on Thursday saw one person shot and chaos at the scene.

ll Pastaio in Beverly Hills, a popular celebrity hangout known for its outdoor seating and fine dining Italian cuisine, was the site of the robbery. Reports indicate a patron was targeted for wearing a $500,000 Richard Mille watch by a shooter and two accomplices. The man was unharmed in the robbery, but a woman seated nearby was struck by gunfire.

Officers responded at 2:45 PM to the restaurant at Brighton Way and North Canon Drive. A cordon was set up. The shooting victim, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to a Beverly Hills Police Department captain.

A second person who “suffered physical injury during the incident” was treated at the scene, police reported.

The shooter allegedly fired off three or four rounds in the robbery and managed to get away with the watch. The woman was seated with two other companions when three male suspects demanded the watch. The three fled on foot and are being sought.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they investigated the shooting.

City News contributed to this report.