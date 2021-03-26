Beverly Cleary Dies; Acclaimed Children’s Author Of ‘Ramona Quimby’ Was 104

Author Beverly Cleary, whose books charmed several generations of young readers and were adapted for film and television, has died at 104. She passed Thursday at her longtime home in Carmel, Calif., according to a statement from publisher HarperCollins.

“We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all- time. Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too—lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years,” said a statement from Suzanne Murphy, president and publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Cleary was born on April 12, 1916 in McMinnville, Oregon as Beverly Atlee Bunn. She later attended Chaffey Junior College in Ontario, Calif., earning her tuition with work as a chambermaid and seamstress, before moving on to the University of California, Berkeley. There she met her husband, Clarence Cleary.

The two married in 1940 and had twins Malcolm and Marianne, the inspirations for her book, Mitch and Amy. Beverly and Clarence were together until his death in 2004.

Cleary worked as a librarian after college, and became a writer when she realized that the books she longed to read couldn’t be found in the library’s offerings.

Cleary published her first book, Henry Huggins, in 1950. She claimed she aimed to make books that kids could relate to. Ramona Quimby, the feisty child whom she created for Beezus and Ramona in 1955, was her breakout hit. Actresses Selena Gomez and Joey King played the characters in the 2010 movie Beezus and Ramona. Her Ralph S. Mouse novels were also made into a series of ABC Weekend Specials from 1986-1991.