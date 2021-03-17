‘Between The World And Me’ Director Kamilah Forbes Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning theater and television director-producer and overall queen Kamilah Forbes has signed

In 2018, Forbes directed the sold-out world premiere and tour of the theatrical adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ bestselling novel Between the World and Me at the Apollo Theater and Kennedy Center. She went on to serve as executive producer and director for the TV adaptation for HBO.

The adaptation of Between the World and Me earned Forbes an NAACP Image Awards nomination as well as a Critics Choice Awards nomination.

She will next team with Plan B and Harpo Films to bring more of Coates’ work to the big screen as she will adapt his best-selling novel The Water Dancer. Coates will adapt the screenplay and Forbes, Plan B and Harpo will serve as producers.

Related Story UTA Signs 'Safety' Actor Jay Reeves

Forbes has produced several other works for television, most notably the seventh season of the Peabody Award-winning series Russell Simmons presents Def Poetry on HBO. She was also a co-executive producer on the Brave New Voices documentary series on HBO, which received several NAACP Image Awards, in addition to executive producing the most recent PBS special The Women’s List.

She currently serves as the executive producer at the World-Famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, which UTA also recently signed in all areas.

Forbes’s other directing credits include By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, Blood Quilt written by Katori Hall, and Sunset Baby by MacArthur Genius Dominique Morrisseau. She was also the associate director on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning series The Wiz Live, the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun, and Broadway hits The Mountaintop and Stick Fly.

Her mantle is filled with numerous awards and accolades including a Zelda Fichandler Award for excellence in Directing from SDC, a Venues Now Award, 50 under 50, the 2019 NBTF Larry Leon Hamlin Producer Award, a 2019 Root 100 Awardee, a Helen Hayes and Barrymore Award, and an Audelco.

Forbes will continue to be repped by Viewpoint.