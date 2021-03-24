Berlin Silver Bear Winner ‘Mr Bachmann And His Class’ Sells Widely For Films Boutique

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off its world premiere in the Berlin International Film Festival’s competition program, where it won the Silver Bear Jury Prize, Maria Speth’s feature documentary Mr Bachmann And His Class has sold into multiple territories.

Berlin-based sales rep Films Boutique has closed deals for: Austria (Filmgarten), BeNeLux (Periscoop), China (Huanxi Media), Ex-Yugo (Five Stars Film Distribution), Greece (AMA), Hungary (Cirko), Italy (Wanted), Baltics (Kino Pavasaris), Portugal (Leopardo), Spain (Filmin), Switzerland (DCM), and the UK (New Wave). Discussions are also underway for France and Latin America.

Maria Speth directed and produced the pic through her Madonnen Film Production banner and co-wrote with Reinhold Vorschneider. The doc is an intimate portrayal of the bond between an elementary school teacher and his students. His unconventional methods clash with the complex social and cultural realities of the provincial German industrial town they live in.

German Distributor Grandfilm will release the film on September 16.

Deadline previously revealed the film’s first trailer, which you can watch here.