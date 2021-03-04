Berlin Generation & Shorts Winners; France’s Federation & Boreales Launch Eco Doc Label – Global Briefs

The Berlin International Film Festival has crowned winners from its youth-focused Generation and Shorts programs. In Generation Kplus, the Grand Prix for Best Film went to Han Shuai’s Summer Blur, with a special mention for Betania Cappato’s A School in Cerro Hueso. In the Generation 14plus competition, Fred Baillif’s The Farm won the Grand Prix and Dash Shaw’s Cryptozoo received a special mention. Elsewhere, the International Short Film Jury named Olga Lucovnicova’s My Uncle Tudor as the Golden Bear winner for Best Short Film, and the Silver Bear Jury Prize went to Zhang Dalei’s Day Is Done. Finally, the Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards was named as Nicolas Keppens’ Easter Eggs.

Paris-based Federation Entertainment has joined forces with Fred Fougea’s Boreales to launch Boreales Federation, a label dedicated to the production of documentary series and films addressing the global crisis impacting the natural world, wildlife and environmental issues. Experienced documentarian Fougea will spearhead activities with Myriam Weil, Head of Federation’s documentary division since January 2019. The first production from the new label will be Mediterranean, an international co-production for France Televisions, which is a series exploring the outstanding beauty of the Mediterranean ecosystem, current threats, and the vision held in order to fight for its preservation.