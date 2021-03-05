Berlin Film Festival: Radu Jude’s ‘Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn’ Scoops Golden Bear

Refresh for latest…: The Berlin Film Festival is unveiling its Competition winners this afternoon following five days of virtual screenings. Given the ongoing pandemic, this year was a hybrid event that included the European Film Market and the competition films being made available only to industry delegates and the international jury from March 1-5. Berlin intends to run an audience-focused festival in June, when films will be shown on the big screen. Also at that time, a physical prize ceremony is expected to take place so that today’s winners can be honored in person.
German authorities on Wednesday this week said that the country’s lockdown was being extended to March 28 while some easing of Covid restrictions will move ahead in the next weeks. This includes the potential reopening of movie theaters beginning March 22, depending on the rate of new coronavirus infections.
Berlin’s competition lineup this year included titles from such filmmakers as Korea’s Hong Sangsoo (Introduction), France’s Céline Sciamma (Petite Maman) and Xavier Beauvois (Drift Away), Romania’s Radu Jude (Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn) and Germany’s Maria Speth (Mr Bachmann And His Class) and Maria Schrader (I’m Your Man). Daniel Bruhl also made his directing debut with Next Door.
The international jury is comprised of six former Golden Bear laureates. They are: Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran), Nadav Lapid (Israel), Adina Pintilie (Romania), Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary), Gianfranco Rosi (Italy) and Jasmila Žbanić.
Also being announced today are the winners of the Encounters section.
Check back below for the winners as they are announced:
Golden Bear
Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, dir: Radu Jude
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy, dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Silver Bear Jury Prize
Maria Speth, Mr Bachmann And His Class
Silver Bear For Best Director
Dénes Nagy, Natural Light
Silver Bear Best Screenplay
Hong Sangsoo, Introduction
Silver Bear Best Leading Performance
Maren Eggert, I’m Your Man
